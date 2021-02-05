NextDAO 1-Day Volume Tops $161,771.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $161,771.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00054108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00154981 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00091388 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00065083 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00240131 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00041761 BTC.

NextDAO Token Profile

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,827,791,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,787,558,938 tokens. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

NextDAO Token Trading

NextDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

