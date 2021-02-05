Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Short Interest Update

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

NEM traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $57.66. 12,108,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,701,707. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average is $63.14. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $321,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,258,829 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

