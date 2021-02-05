Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 14.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.8% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $319,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,025,786.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,258,829 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. TD Securities raised their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

NYSE:NEM opened at $57.66 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

