Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,181,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,764,000 after acquiring an additional 67,871 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,030,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,872,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,642,869.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $83,446.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,829. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $63.14. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.14.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

