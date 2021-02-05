Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.00. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

NYSE:NEM opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.14.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $83,446.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,829 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

