New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Trinity Industries worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 113,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -609.20 and a beta of 1.57. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

