New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of The ODP worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The ODP in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.71. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ODP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ODP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

