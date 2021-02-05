New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Kontoor Brands worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 162.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 26.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $47.14. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Several analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

