New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Big Lots worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,771,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $1,219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Big Lots by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $54.85 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.98.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

