New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of LGI Homes worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in LGI Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $111.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $132.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.