New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.81 Million Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHCT shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $46.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

