New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.48 Million Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.27% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 18,145 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.