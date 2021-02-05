New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.22 Million Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

