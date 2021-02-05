New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

NRZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $17.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,367 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 907,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

