New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NEWR. Berenberg Bank started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on New Relic in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Shares of NEWR opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. Analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $131,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in New Relic by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in New Relic by 38.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 188.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 53.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

