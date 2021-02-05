New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

New Relic stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. New Relic has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $131,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Henshall acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 53.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth $516,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 185.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

