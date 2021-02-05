New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $89.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $131,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 38.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 53.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 188.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in New Relic during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

