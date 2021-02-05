New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.55-1.65 EPS.

NJR stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.05. 478,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,263. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.80.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

