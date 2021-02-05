New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.
NYSE NJR opened at $36.05 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.
About New Jersey Resources
New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.
