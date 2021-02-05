NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $31,291.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,447 shares in the company, valued at $104,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 31,300 shares of company stock worth $104,981 over the last three months. 14.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of NetSol Technologies worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.