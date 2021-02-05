Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,271,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $548.84. 38,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,768,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.70. The company has a market capitalization of $243.08 billion, a PE ratio of 89.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

