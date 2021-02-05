NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetApp is benefitting from strength in all-flash business, and Public Cloud Services. The company is also gaining from growing clout of cloud-integrated all-flash solutions; File, Block and Object Software products; and hybrid multi-cloud offerings. Moreover, recent acquisitions of Spot, Cloud Jumper and Talon Storage have been immediately accretive to revenues, which bodes well. Additionally, the company provided an upbeat guidance for fiscal third quarter of fiscal 2021, which holds promise. Notably, shares of NetApp have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, coronavirus crisis-induced sluggish IT spending and supply chain constraints are likely to weigh on revenues. Growing expenses on product enhancements amid stiff competition from Pure Storage in the all-flash storage market is likely to limit margin expansion.”

Get NetApp alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTAP. Summit Insights upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NetApp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetApp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $70.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in NetApp by 27.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 179,672 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in NetApp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,196 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of NetApp by 3.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 13,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,053 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1,160.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 203,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 187,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.