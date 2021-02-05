Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $127.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $112.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 38.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

