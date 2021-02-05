Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) Short Interest Down 12.9% in January

Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,300 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 753,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSCO shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nesco in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nesco by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nesco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,307,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nesco by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Nesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSCO stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. Nesco has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $396.19 million, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.23.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.26 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nesco will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

