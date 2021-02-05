Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Trading 7% Higher

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.14. 3,355,604 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 2,623,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $277.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.43.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 97.35%. The business had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 19,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 527,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 100,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 55,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 17.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

