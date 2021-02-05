Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP Mark Andrew Wilson Sells 5,344 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $103,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKTR. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.