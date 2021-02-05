Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Neenah worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 84.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neenah by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NP stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $900.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Neenah, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.93.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. Neenah had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

