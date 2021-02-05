Needham & Company LLC Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target to $175.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $148.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.47. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $153.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter.

In other news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $185,926.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,667.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 200,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.33, for a total value of $21,666,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,704,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,027,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 726,738 shares of company stock valued at $81,408,139 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 931,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,661,000 after acquiring an additional 688,593 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

