Needham & Company LLC Increases Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $150.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Synaptics stock opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.40. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $108.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.53. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,280 shares of company stock worth $2,681,140. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Synaptics by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $430,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 18.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 76,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

