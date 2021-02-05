NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON NCC opened at GBX 265.50 ($3.47) on Friday. NCC Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of £744.92 million and a P/E ratio of 63.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.74.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 223 ($2.91).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

