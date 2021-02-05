Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Natus Medical worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the third quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the third quarter worth $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 246.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the third quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.67 million, a PE ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $34.67.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.