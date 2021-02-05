Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GASNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Santander upgraded Naturgy Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

