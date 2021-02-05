Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.68.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NGVC traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $264.18 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

