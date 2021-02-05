National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%.

Shares of NFG stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.15. 13,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,927. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.