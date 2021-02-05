National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their top pick rating on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NEX. HSBC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 319.38 ($4.17).

Shares of NEX stock opened at GBX 283.40 ($3.70) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 249.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 188.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62. The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.72. National Express Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 456 ($5.96).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

