National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Position Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 135.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 41.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in National Beverage by 12.9% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $110.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.27. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $196.43.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $271.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

FIZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

