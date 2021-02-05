National Bank Financial Raises Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$0.90

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CR. Stifel Firstegy raised Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark boosted their price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.72.

TSE:CR opened at C$0.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. Crew Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$32.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,614,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,699,451. Also, Director John Albert Brussa bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,457,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,684.16. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 149,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,058.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

