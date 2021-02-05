National Bank Financial Raises ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$30.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

ATA opened at C$25.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 63.12. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.27 and a 52 week high of C$27.76.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$335.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.3824242 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

