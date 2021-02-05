National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) in a report released on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) alerts:

FSZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of FSZ opened at C$11.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Fiera Capital Co. has a one year low of C$4.77 and a one year high of C$13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,246.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.60.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$170.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.40 million.

About Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.