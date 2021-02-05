National Bank Financial Comments on Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.88.

