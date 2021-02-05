Narwhal Capital Management Purchases Shares of 10,072 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after acquiring an additional 31,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 166,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 54,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $72.21. 16,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,099. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $72.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

