Narwhal Capital Management Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.50. 346,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,679,106. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.55.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.