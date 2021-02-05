Narwhal Capital Management Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,206 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of VLO traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.07. The company had a trading volume of 71,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,614. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,034.66, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

