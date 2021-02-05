Narwhal Capital Management Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,715 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.88. 83,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,688. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $102.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

