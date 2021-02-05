Narwhal Capital Management Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.06. The company had a trading volume of 101,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,434. The company has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

