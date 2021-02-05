Narwhal Capital Management Buys 3,561 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $3.10 on Friday, hitting $226.61. 19,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,478. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

