Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 1,692 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.4% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

LMT traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $338.17. 22,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,956. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.