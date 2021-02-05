NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Insider Barry J. Simon Sells 82,070 Shares

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) insider Barry J. Simon sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $1,694,745.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,252,610 shares in the company, valued at $67,166,396.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NK stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. NantKwest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $22.12. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 2.61.

Get NantKwest alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NantKwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NantKwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NantKwest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NantKwest by 522.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in NantKwest in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

NantKwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NantKwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantKwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.