Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) versus Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Critical Comparison

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Gazit Globe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property $2.96 million 114.20 -$13.19 million N/A N/A Gazit Globe $772.49 million 1.70 $183.86 million N/A N/A

Gazit Globe has higher revenue and earnings than Nam Tai Property.

Profitability

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property -403.19% -6.57% -2.90% Gazit Globe -11.05% -3.97% -1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nam Tai Property and Gazit Globe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gazit Globe beats Nam Tai Property on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhenn into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit Globe, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. It owns and operates 103 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Gazit Globe Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.