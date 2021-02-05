MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL) Shares Gap Down to $9.38

MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.38, but opened at $8.55. MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 10,722 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.49.

About MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

